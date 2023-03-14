US, UK to Rotate Nuclear-Powered Submarines Into Australia in 2027 - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The United States and the United Kingdom will deploy a rotational force of their nuclear-powered submarines in Australia as early as 2027 as part of the AUKUS partnership to bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.

"Once Australia is ready, as early as 2027 we will establish a rotational force of US and UK submarines in Australia, what we're calling 'submarine rotational forces West.' This rotational force will help build Australian stewardship. It will also bolster deterrence, with more US and UK submarines (going) forward to the Indo-Pacific," the official said on Sunday.