US, UK To Take Trade Relationship To Next Level - Trade Secretary

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States and the United Kingdom are willing to take their trade relationship to the next level by utilizing the untapped trade potential, UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Tuesday.

"We want to take our trade relationship between the UK and the US to the next level, unleashing more of our untapped trading potential. Our two countries have successfully resolved a number of key bilateral trade barriers in the last year, clearing the way for us to have this crucial strategic discussion," Trevelyan said during a press briefing.

In the last year, the United States and the United Kingdom have agreed on a large civil aircraft dispute, removed 25% tariffs on Scotch whiskey and made it possible to export Scottish beef and Welsh lamb to the United States.

Trevelyan also expressed optimism about the progress made in the talks on existing tariffs on UK steel and aluminum.

In January, the two countries began talks on addressing the current excess capacity in the global steel and aluminum markets, including the United States' application of tariffs on imports from the United Kingdom under Section 232 and the United Kingdom's retaliatory tariffs on certain US exports.

