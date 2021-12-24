UrduPoint.com

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response To 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - State Dept.

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Thursday discussed a potential response to the alleged Russian aggression toward Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Thursday discussed a potential response to the alleged Russian aggression toward Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on shared priorities, including a strong, united response to further Russian aggression against Ukraine," Price said in a statement.

Both officials agreed on the importance of reinforcing coordinated support among allies and partners to impose consequences and costs in case of Russia's aggressive actions toward Ukraine, Price added.

Russia stands accused of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russia's borders, which it deems to be a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own sovereign territory as it sees fit.

