US, UK Trade Chiefs Meet To Discuss Subsidies, Aircraft Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:20 AM

US, UK Trade Chiefs Meet to Discuss Subsidies, Aircraft Dispute

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The trade representatives from the United States and the United Kingdom met virtually to discuss a range of issues, including subsidies and the ongoing dispute over civil aircraft, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a readout of the conversation.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today met virtually with UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss to discuss the G7 Trade Track and how this work can contribute to improving the lives of workers. Ambassador Tai also expressed her interest in collaborating on addressing topics of mutual interest, including industrial subsidies, climate change and the large civil aircraft dispute," the readout said on Tuesday.

The United States filed a case with the World Trade Organization in 2006, accusing European aircraft manufacturer Airbus of receiving billions of Dollars in illegal subsidies. The EU filed a counterclaim against US subsidies to manufacturer Boeing and the WTO ultimately ruled that both sides illegally subsidized their respective aircraft companies.

In March, the European Union and the United States agreed to suspend all duties related to the WTO disputes for an initial period of four months.

