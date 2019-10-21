UrduPoint.com
US, UK Urge S. Sudan Parties To Meet Deadline For Transitional Government - Statement

Mon 21st October 2019

The South Sudanese government and the opposition should meet a November 12 deadline to establish a transitional government that will allow progress in the peace process, the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway - the Troika - said in a joint statement on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The South Sudanese government and the opposition should meet a November 12 deadline to establish a transitional government that will allow progress in the peace process, the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway - the Troika - said in a joint statement on Monday.

"We urge the South Sudanese parties to meet the November 12 deadline to form a transitional government that will enable the conditions for a constructive relationship during the next phase of South Sudan's peace process," the statement said.

According to the Troika, the parties should extensively cooperate to enhance trust and demonstrate to the international community that they are willing to engage productively during the transitional period in South Sudan.

The statement added that the current visit of the UN Security Council members to the country provides an opportunity to discuss how the international community can help South Sudan speed up the peace process.

Last month, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar agreed to establish a transitional government by November 12.

In September 2018, Kiir signed a power-sharing deal with Machar to end the nation's five-year civil war, and the two leaders signed a formal peace agreement.

