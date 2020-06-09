UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK Urge South Sudan To 'Agree On Selection Of Governors' - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:23 PM

US, UK Urge South Sudan to 'Agree on Selection of Governors' - Statement

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway said in a statement on Tuesday that they are calling on the authorities in South Sudan to agree on a selection of governors and appoint them so as they can govern together and move forward the transition process in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The United States, United Kingdom and Norway said in a statement on Tuesday that they are calling on the authorities in South Sudan to agree on a selection of governors and appoint them so as they can govern together and move forward the transition process in the country.

"Now is the moment for the President and Vice Presidents, supported by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the guarantors of the peace agreement, to agree on the selection of governors and to move forward to govern together for the benefit of the people of South Sudan," the statement said.

The statement, released by the US State Department, noted that any further delay creates uncertainty that undermines the transition process and holds back efforts to end the violence that now threatens the hard-won peace.

In addition, the three mediator countries expressed concern about the increased level of violence across South Sudan that impacts the peace and the humanitarian situation.

"This causes immense suffering for the people of South Sudan, puts in jeopardy any gains that have been made, and has implications across the region," the statement said.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 through a referendum after years of struggle. In the referendum, the majority of the voters supported independence. However, both sides have since supported rebel groups on the other's territory.

Related Topics

Norway Independence United Kingdom United States Sudan From Agreement

Recent Stories

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

3 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

3 hours ago

Emirati researcher creates new web tool to facilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.