US, UK Urge South Sudan to 'Agree on Selection of Governors' - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway said in a statement on Tuesday that they are calling on the authorities in South Sudan to agree on a selection of governors and appoint them so as they can govern together and move forward the transition process in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The United States, United Kingdom and Norway said in a statement on Tuesday that they are calling on the authorities in South Sudan to agree on a selection of governors and appoint them so as they can govern together and move forward the transition process in the country.

"Now is the moment for the President and Vice Presidents, supported by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the guarantors of the peace agreement, to agree on the selection of governors and to move forward to govern together for the benefit of the people of South Sudan," the statement said.

The statement, released by the US State Department, noted that any further delay creates uncertainty that undermines the transition process and holds back efforts to end the violence that now threatens the hard-won peace.

In addition, the three mediator countries expressed concern about the increased level of violence across South Sudan that impacts the peace and the humanitarian situation.

"This causes immense suffering for the people of South Sudan, puts in jeopardy any gains that have been made, and has implications across the region," the statement said.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 through a referendum after years of struggle. In the referendum, the majority of the voters supported independence. However, both sides have since supported rebel groups on the other's territory.