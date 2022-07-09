UrduPoint.com

US, UK Veto Russian UN Resolution To Extend Cross-Border Aid Mechanism For Syria

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 01:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The United States, France and the United Kingdom on Friday vetoed the Russian  resolution submitted to the UN Security Council to extend the cross-border mechanism for delivering aid into Syria through Turkey.

Russia's resolution proposed a shorter time frame for the cross-border mechanism to function from 12 to six months, but the Western states said they believed it would worsen the situation for the Syrian people.

"A renewal for only six months would not be enough. It would not allow for sufficient planning of operations. These need predictability and stability.

A six-month renewal would be all the more problematic given the fact that it would plunge Syrians into uncertainty in the midst of winter," French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said the Western countries always said they you wanted the situation to improve, but, in fact,  showed their stance was false.

"Today, that's what's been demonstrated about the situation with the cross-border mechanism," Polyanskiy said.

Before the vote on the Russian draft resolution, Norway and Ireland tabled their resolution that Russia vetoed.

