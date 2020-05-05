US, UK Warn Hostile State-Backed Hackers Threaten COVID-19 Healthcare - Security Agencies

State-backed hackers and criminal groups pose a growing threat to national and international organizations dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with efforts to infiltrate and operate undetected inside existing computer networks, according to a joint advisory by US and UK government cybersecurity agencies on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) State-backed hackers and criminal groups pose a growing threat to national and international organizations dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with efforts to infiltrate and operate undetected inside existing computer networks, according to a joint advisory by US and UK government cybersecurity agencies on Tuesday.

"APT actors frequently target organizations in order to collect bulk personal information, intellectual property and intelligence that aligns with national priorities. The pandemic has likely raised additional requirements for APT actors to gather information related to COVID-19. For example, actors may seek to obtain intelligence on national and international healthcare policy or acquire sensitive data on COVID-19 related research," the advisory from US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the UK National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) said.

APT, or advanced persistent threat, usually designates a nation-state or state-backed group that infiltrates a targeted computer network and remains undetected for a period of time while stealing data.

The advisory said COVID-19 targets include healthcare bodies, pharmaceutical companies, universities, medical research organizations and local governments, where hackers target sensitive research data and intellectual property for commercial and national benefits, the advisory said.

The advisory highlighted one hacking technique known as a "password spraying campaign," described as a brute-force attack in which the attacker tries a single and commonly used password against many accounts in an organization before moving on to try a second password. The technique allows the intruder to remain undetected by avoiding lockouts triggered by multiple attempts to use an incorrect password.

Both agencies have previously provided examples of frequently found passwords, which attackers are known to use in password spray attacks, as they continue to investigate of large-scale infiltration attempts, the advisory said.