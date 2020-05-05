UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK Warships Entered Barents Sea To Conduct Security Operations - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

US, UK Warships Entered Barents Sea to Conduct Security Operations - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The reasons American and UK warships entered the Barents Sea was to conduct security operations and assert freedom of navigation, the US Navy said on Monday.

Russia's National Defense Control Center said its Northern Fleet is monitoring the actions of NATO's naval strike group that entered the Barents Sea this morning.

"Four US Navy ships and a Royal Navy ship entered the Barents Sea, working together to conduct maritime security operations in the challenging environmental conditions above the Arctic Circle, May 4, 2020," US 6th Fleet Public Affairs said in a news report.

The force consisted of the three Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Porter and USS Roosevelt supported by the fast combat support ship USNS Supply  and joined by the Royal Navy frigate Kent, the report said.

The purpose of the mission was "to assert freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration among allies ...6th Fleet Public Affairs said.

U.S. Navy surface ships have not operated in the Barents since the mid-1980's and the  Russian Ministry of Defense was notified of the mission on May 1, the report added.

Related Topics

UK NATO Russia Circle May 2020 National University

Recent Stories

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

40 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

1 hour ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.