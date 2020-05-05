US, UK Warships Entered Barents Sea to Conduct Security Operations - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The reasons American and UK warships entered the Barents Sea was to conduct security operations and assert freedom of navigation, the US Navy said on Monday.

Russia's National Defense Control Center said its Northern Fleet is monitoring the actions of NATO's naval strike group that entered the Barents Sea this morning.

"Four US Navy ships and a Royal Navy ship entered the Barents Sea, working together to conduct maritime security operations in the challenging environmental conditions above the Arctic Circle, May 4, 2020," US 6th Fleet Public Affairs said in a news report.

The force consisted of the three Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Porter and USS Roosevelt supported by the fast combat support ship USNS Supply and joined by the Royal Navy frigate Kent, the report said.

The purpose of the mission was "to assert freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration among allies ...6th Fleet Public Affairs said.

U.S. Navy surface ships have not operated in the Barents since the mid-1980's and the Russian Ministry of Defense was notified of the mission on May 1, the report added.