US, UK Will Continue Cooperating to Address Situation in China - Blinken

The United States and the United Kingdom will continue to cooperate to address a human rights abuses in China, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The United States and the United Kingdom will continue to cooperate to address a human rights abuses in China, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken said on Monday.

"Together, our two countries recently took measures to prevent British and American businesses from inadvertently supporting forced labor and Xinjiang and elsewhere and China," Blinken said during a briefing.

"We continue our robust cooperation to address the atrocities in Xinjiang, a crackdown on pro-democracy activists, and politicians in Hong Kong, which breaches China's international commitments, and the repression of media freedom across China and in other parts of the world."