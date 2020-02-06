UrduPoint.com
US, Ukraine Agree To Advance Cooperation In Strategic Trade Controls - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Delegations representing the United States and Ukraine met in Kiev and affirmed the two countries' shared commitment to nonproliferation as well as agreed to further cooperation in strategic trade controls, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"The heads of each delegation affirmed both countries' commitment to shared international security and nonproliferation goals and agreed to advance cooperation in strategic trade controls," Ortagus said at the conclusion of the two-day meeting held on February 4-5.

Ortagus pointed out that the delegations paid particular attention during the talks on the ways to counter proliferation of goods and technologies related to weapons of mass destruction.

The delegations emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation and information sharing to prevent transfers of weapons of mass destruction-related dual-use goods and technology, Ortagus said.

The Ukrainian delegation highlighted the ongoing reforms to implement national strategic trade controls, Ortagus added.

