US, Ukraine Agree To Hold Trade, Investment Talks This Year - USTR

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

US, Ukraine Agree to Hold Trade, Investment Talks This Year - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United States and Ukraine will hold an investment council meeting later this year to expand trade and other bilateral commercial activities, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced in a readout on Tuesday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today met virtually with Ukrainian Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko," the readout said. "They agreed to hold a US-Ukraine Trade and Investment Council this year to address shared areas of interest."

Tai and Petrashko exchanged ideas on strengthening the US-Ukraine trade relationship, the State Department said.

The two officials also discussed the importance of Ukraine's economic reform agenda, the readout added.

