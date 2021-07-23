US-Ukraine Consultations on Nord Stream 2 Deal to Continue at Multiple Levels - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The consultations with Ukraine regarding the Nord Stream 2 deal with Germany will continue at various levels going forward, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"When it comes to the Ukrainians, we've had more than a dozen consultations with them.

I can tell you that they were familiar with the contents of this package, they helped inform the contents of this package well before Monday," Price said. "Those engagements have been frequent and they have been over the course of many weeks... Our consultations with Ukraine, our consultations with Poland, they don't stop today, they will continue. We'll continue that at multiple levels going forward.