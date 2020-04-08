UrduPoint.com
US, Ukraine Defense Chiefs Exchange Views On Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

US, Ukraine Defense Chiefs Exchange Views on Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed with his Ukrainian colleague Andrii Taran the strategic partnership between two countries and the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah said on Wednesday following the phone call between the two leaders.

"Esper spoke by phone today with... Taran to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine and exchange perspectives on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis," Farah said in a statement.

The Pentagon chief congratulated his counterpart on recent appointment and reiterated US support for building the capacity of Ukraine's forces, Farah added.

"Secretary Esper also highlighted the need for European allies to enhance their support to the Ukraine security assistance mission," she said.

Taran reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to transforming the nation's defense sector in line with NATO principles and standards, while Esper praised Kiev's recent progress, the spokesperson said.

