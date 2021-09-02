US, Ukraine Do Not Plan to Discuss Russia During Washington Talks - Deputy Prime Minister

The United States and Ukraine do not plan to discuss Russia during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States and Ukraine do not plan to discuss Russia during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko told reporters on Wednesday.

"No, there were no plans at all to discuss Russia," Lyubchenko said when asked whether Russia will be on the agenda of the talks in Washington.

Zelenskyy is set to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House later on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Monday and already held a number of meetings with senior US officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

When asked to asses the progress of Washington talks, Lyubchenko said, they are going "great."