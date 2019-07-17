UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Ukraine Fail To Provide Investigators With Data On MH17 Crash - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:19 PM

US, Ukraine Fail to Provide Investigators With Data on MH17 Crash - Russian Diplomat

The United States and Ukraine have not yet provided the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with their data on the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with Sputnik

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The United States and Ukraine have not yet provided the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with their data on the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"By the way, Americans and Ukrainians have not yet provided the information that they have been requested to provide. Ukraine has invented some unthinkable fable that all of its radar installations were put on routine maintenance on the day of the catastrophe. And the investigators have accepted this fable as ultimate truth," Shulgin said.

He pointed to the fact that Russia had provided the JIT with the data retrieved through radar surveillance of the area of the alleged launch of a Russian missile that allegedly downed the aircraft and that Russia had also helped the JIT to decypher the information and make sure that there had not been any launch at all.

The MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving all 298 people on board killed. Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine have blamed each other for the downing of Malaysia Airlines' plane.

The Dutch-led JIT, accusing three Russians and one Ukrainian of being involved in the incident, concluded in June that the plane was brought down by the missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near the Russian city of Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT's accusations of having a role in the MH17 crash. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has not been granted access to the investigation, adding that Moscow would be able to recognize its results only if it is a part of the probe.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kursk Vladimir Putin Kiev United States Malaysia Netherlands June July All From

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s US visit to cost $60,000

11 minutes ago

Bulgarian IT specialist held over taxpayer data ha ..

2 seconds ago

Hepatologists to discuss matters related to liver ..

3 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

5 seconds ago

Mian Tariq, who made judge Arshad Malik's video, a ..

26 minutes ago

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.