US, Ukraine Fail to Provide Investigators With Data on MH17 Crash - Russian Diplomat

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The United States and Ukraine have not yet provided the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with their data on the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"By the way, Americans and Ukrainians have not yet provided the information that they have been requested to provide. Ukraine has invented some unthinkable fable that all of its radar installations were put on routine maintenance on the day of the catastrophe. And the investigators have accepted this fable as ultimate truth," Shulgin said.

He pointed to the fact that Russia had provided the JIT with the data retrieved through radar surveillance of the area of the alleged launch of a Russian missile that allegedly downed the aircraft and that Russia had also helped the JIT to decypher the information and make sure that there had not been any launch at all.

The MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving all 298 people on board killed. Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine have blamed each other for the downing of Malaysia Airlines' plane.

The Dutch-led JIT, accusing three Russians and one Ukrainian of being involved in the incident, concluded in June that the plane was brought down by the missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near the Russian city of Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT's accusations of having a role in the MH17 crash. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has not been granted access to the investigation, adding that Moscow would be able to recognize its results only if it is a part of the probe.