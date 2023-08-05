Open Menu

US, Ukraine Identify English-Speaking Pilots To Participate In F-16 Training- Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 01:40 AM

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The United States and Ukraine have identified a number of English-speaking Ukrainian pilots to participate in F-16 training courses, although further language training may be needed, Politico reported on Friday.

The US and Ukraine have tapped eight Ukrainian pilots who are fluent in English and prepared to start training as soon as instruction plans are finalized, the report said, citing a US official and a source familiar with Ukraine's planning.

In addition, 20 pilots that speak some English may begin language classes in the United Kingdom as soon as this month, the US official reportedly said.

A total of 32 Ukrainian pilots have been identified to possibly participate in the F-16 training, the report said.

However, the need for proficiency in English has proven a challenge, the report added.

A group of NATO countries will assist in teaching the Ukrainian pilots how to fly F-16s after finalizing a training plan, which must be approved by the US, the report said. The US is hopeful that the proposal could come in the next several weeks, the report said.

