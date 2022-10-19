US, Ukraine Ink Deal to Create Joint Infrastructure Task Force Focused on War-Time Needs

The United States and Ukraine have sealed the agreement to create a joint infrastructure task force focused on war-time needs and reconstruction, the US Commerce Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States and Ukraine have sealed the agreement to create a joint infrastructure task force focused on war-time needs and reconstruction, the US Commerce Department announced on Wednesday.

"Today US Secretary of Commerce Gina M.

Raimondo, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that they have signed a joint statement of intent to create a US-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force focused on Ukraine's critical war-time needs and future post-conflict infrastructure reconstruction. This announcement reinforces the United States' support for Ukraine and ironclad commitment to Ukraine's independence and territorial sovereignty," the statement said.