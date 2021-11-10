US, Ukraine Launch Labor Working Group to Make Relationship 'More Worker-Centered'

The United States and Ukraine have launched a Labor Working Group to promote "worker-centered" bilateral relationship, the office of the US Trade Representative announced on Wednesday

On Tuesday, US and Ukrainian delegations met virtually and in person in Washington for the 10th meeting of the US-Ukraine Trade and Investment Council. The American delegation was headed by Assistant Trade Representative for Europe and the middle East, L. Daniel Mullaney, while Ukraine was represented by First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

"The United States and Ukraine launched a Labor Working Group in which the countries will collaborate to make our bilateral relationship more worker-centered. The working group will develop a work plan to promote progress on labor issues and grow the economies of both of our countries," the statement said.

The delegations have also discussed ways to create a more inclusive bilateral trading relationship.

"Starting with the agriculture sector, the participants highlighted the shared commitment to protect our planet and discussed cooperation on climate change solutions and sustainability as we increase production in the agriculture sector, particularly through the use of innovative technologies," it added.

The announcement comes two months after the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States. Opening talks with him in the White House, US President Joe Biden said he would discuss further measures to support Ukraine on its path toward full European integration. Before the meeting, the American leader confirmed the US commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine and Kiev's NATO aspirations. In addition, Biden said he hopes to visit Ukraine, where he was in 2017, again.