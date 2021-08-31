US, Ukraine Launch Strategic Dialogue on Energy, Climate - Zelenskyy

The United States and Ukraine on Tuesday launched a strategic dialogue on energy and climate change, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said upon his official visit to Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States and Ukraine on Tuesday launched a strategic dialogue on energy and climate change, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said upon his official visit to Washington.

"A strategic dialogue in the field of energy and climate has been initiated between Ukraine and the United States," Zelenskyy said via Twitter.

"The corresponding joint statement was signed by Minister of Energy [Herman] Galushchenko and [US Energy Secretary Jeniffer Granholm]."