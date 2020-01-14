US, Ukraine Military Chiefs Discuss Kiev Role in Securing European Security

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The top uniformed US military officer, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and his counterpart in Ukraine, Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Ruslan Khomchak explored the evolving role of Ukraine in maintaining European security during a meeting in Brussels, Milley's office said in a readout of the meeting on Tuesday.

"The senior leaders discussed the current security environment in Europe. Ukraine is a key partner to NATO and plays a critical role in maintaining peace and stability in Europe," the readout said.