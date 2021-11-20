WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen.Mark Milley met with Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny and discussed Russia's activities and the overall security situation in Eastern Europe, Joint Staff spokesperson Dave Butler said.

"The military leaders discussed the current security environment in Eastern Europe, including Russia's concerning activity in the area," Butler said in a statement on Friday.

Milley expressed the need for continued consultations among allies and partners to maintain stability in the region, Butler also said.

Milley also reaffirmed the United States' support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Butler added.