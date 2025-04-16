Open Menu

US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Talks Progressing 'quite Fast': Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

US-Ukraine minerals deal talks progressing 'quite fast': senior official

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Long-running and fraught talks between Kyiv and Washington on a deal that would give the United States preferential access to Ukrainian natural resources are progressing quickly, a senior official told AFP Wednesday.

Ukraine and the United States had planned to sign a deal on extracting Ukraine's strategically important minerals, until a televised clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derailed the agreement.

"The negotiations are moving forward quite fast," the official close to the talks told AFP in Kyiv.

Trump wants the deal -- designed to give the US royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare minerals -- as compensation for aid given to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The source told AFP that newer drafts of the accord appeared not to recognise US aid as a debt owed by Ukraine.

That assessment echoed an earlier report from Bloomberg news that reported Washington had eased its demands that Kyiv pay back aid delivered since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

It reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Argentina had said on Monday that a deal could be signed as early as "this week".

Recent Stories

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

21 minutes ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

28 minutes ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

36 minutes ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

36 minutes ago
 Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

37 minutes ago
 Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

53 minutes ago
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

1 hour ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

1 hour ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World