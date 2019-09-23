US, Ukraine, Romania to Make Observation Flight Over Russia on September 23-27 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) A joint mission, comprising the United States, Ukraine and Romani will carry out an observation flight over the Russian territory from September 23-27, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) reported on Monday.

"From September 23-27, under the Treaty on Open Skies, the joint mission of Romania, the United States and Ukraine will carry out the observation flight over the territory of the Russian Federation on the Romania's An-30 aircraft from Kubinka air base," the newspaper said.

Russian specialists on board of the aircraft will monitor strict compliance with flight parameters and use of observation equipment, Krasnaya Zvezda reported.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights, with the aim of gathering information about military forces.

More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.