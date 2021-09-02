US, Ukraine Sign Deal to Secure Link Via Nuclear Risk Reduction Center - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The United States and Kiev reached a deal to secure communications through a nuclear risk reduction mechanism, the White House said in a statement.

"The United States and Ukraine have reached agreement on maintaining a secure 24/7 communications link through the National and Nuclear Risk Reduction Center.

We have also agreed to a seven-year extension of the Agreement Regarding Assistance to Ukraine in the Elimination of Strategic Nuclear Arms, and the Prevention of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, signed in 1993, to support mutual nonproliferation objectives and bolster regional and international security," the White House said in a statement after President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.