US, Ukraine to Sign Strategic Defense Framework to Enhance Black Sea, Cyber Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States and Ukraine will sign a new defense framework later in the day to enhance bilateral cooperation on the Black Sea security, cyber and intelligence sharing, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"US-Ukraine strategic defense framework that [Ukrainian] minister [of defense Andrii] Taran and I will sign today, enhances our cooperation and advances our shared priorities, such as ensuring that our bilateral security cooperation continues to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression and implementing defense industry reforms in support of Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations and deepening our cooperation in such areas as Black Sea security, cyber defense and intel sharing," Austin said during a meeting with the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at Pentagon.