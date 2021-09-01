UrduPoint.com

US, Ukraine To Sign Strategic Defense Framework To Enhance Black Sea, Cyber Security

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:30 AM

US, Ukraine to Sign Strategic Defense Framework to Enhance Black Sea, Cyber Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States and Ukraine will sign a new defense framework later in the day to enhance bilateral cooperation on the Black Sea security, cyber and intelligence sharing, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"US-Ukraine strategic defense framework that [Ukrainian] minister [of defense Andrii] Taran and I will sign today, enhances our cooperation and advances our shared priorities, such as ensuring that our bilateral security cooperation continues to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression and implementing defense industry reforms in support of Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations and deepening our cooperation in such areas as Black Sea security, cyber defense and intel sharing," Austin said during a meeting with the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at Pentagon.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Pentagon Vladimir Putin Austin United States Industry

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

2 hours ago
 Russian State Duma Council May Decide How to Alloc ..

Russian State Duma Council May Decide How to Allocate Quota for OSCE Observers - ..

3 minutes ago
 NMU VC launches plantation drive

NMU VC launches plantation drive

3 minutes ago
 Canada Economy Contracts by 0.3% in Second Quarter ..

Canada Economy Contracts by 0.3% in Second Quarter of 2021 - Statistics Agency

3 minutes ago
 Polish Tycoons Plan to Build Nuclear Power Plant i ..

Polish Tycoons Plan to Build Nuclear Power Plant in Country - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.