US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States and Ukraine will look at other options on grain after the collapse of the Black Sea Initiative.

"The Ukrainians, we, others will look at any other options," Blinken told reporters.