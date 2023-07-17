US, Ukrainian Defense Chiefs Discuss Priorities for Contact Group Meeting - Pentagon

Open Menu

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a call to discuss priorities for an upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the Pentagon said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a call to discuss priorities for an upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to discuss priorities for tomorrow's virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which will focus on Ukraine's near-term air defense and ammunition requirements, as well as support and sustainment for Ukraine over the long term," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin updated Reznikov on the United States' security assistance efforts, the statement said.

Reznikov also updated Austin on battlefield developments on the ground in Ukraine, the statement said.

The two defense chiefs agreed to remain in close contact, the statement added.

