US, Ukrainian Intelligence Officers Discuss Countering Russian Presence in Syria - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The US intelligence officers and the Security Service of Ukraine hold regular consultations in Iraq on countering Russian presence in Syria, a military diplomatic source from Damascus told Sputnik on Friday.

"At the same time, in Iraq, US intelligence officers and officers of the Security Service of Ukraine are holding regular joint consultations on the issue of countering the Russian presence in Syria. In particular, it was also decided to significantly increase the number of fighters in territorial structures," the source said.

According to the source, Ukrainian Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan Farhad Ali Shakir is responsible for recruiting fighters and their transfer to Syria.

"The combat training of terrorists will be carried out by Ukrainian specialists who have been instructed at American bases in Iraq," the source added.