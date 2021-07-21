UrduPoint.com
US, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Concerns, Commitments On Nord Stream 2 - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

US, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Concerns, Commitments on Nord Stream 2 - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet met with Ukrainian officials in Ukraine to discuss US concerns and commitments on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid reports of an imminent deal on the project between the US and Germany, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The Counselor and the senior Ukrainian officials discussed our shared concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and US commitments to ensure Russia cannot use energy as a coercive tool against Ukraine or any other country in Europe," the State Department said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that US and German officials have reached an agreement that would allow for the project's completion and are expected to announce the deal on Wednesday. Politico on Tuesday reported that the Biden administration conveyed to Ukrainian counterparts that Kyiv should not engage in criticism of the forthcoming deal.

