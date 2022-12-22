WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US and Ukrainian officials will meet in the coming months after Ukrainian defense capabilities are strengthened, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with President Joe Biden.

"We will also meet as soon as our defense capabilities will be strengthened in the next few months," Zelenskyy said during remarks at the White House on Wednesday.

Biden said during the press conference that the United States is providing Ukraine with one Patriot surface-to-air missile battery - its most advanced air defense system - but it will take several months for Ukrainian forces to train on the use of the weapon system.

The US president also said that he expects the United States and its allies will do more to bolster Ukraine's security needs.

Zelenskyy highlighted that part of his discussion with Biden included talks about battlefield strategy and what they expect for next year.