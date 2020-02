(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov met Friday with visiting US Senior Defense Industry Adviser Donald Winter to discuss ways of improving Ukrainian military capabilities.

"The parties discussed the current state of reform and development of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine," the council said in a publication.

Danilov reiterated the stance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said Ukraine needed to improve its capacities for making modern weapons locally and build up cybersecurity defenses.

US President Donald Trump's budget request for 2021 reportedly makes mention of almost $317 million in assistance to Ukraine. US Senator John Barasso told reporters in Kiev on Friday that the upper chamber would push for more military aid to the war-torn country.