UrduPoint.com

US, Ukrainian Trade Chiefs Discuss Opportunities To Strengthen Economic Ties - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

US, Ukrainian Trade Chiefs Discuss Opportunities to Strengthen Economic Ties - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ukraine's Economic Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko met on Monday to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade ties and resolve regulatory issues between the two countries, the Office of the Trade Representative said.

"Ambassador Tai and Deputy Prime Minister Lyubchenko also discussed their commitment to increase investment between the two countries as well as regulatory issues, digital trade issues, intellectual property issues and shared concerns about excess capacity in steel and aluminum industries from non-market economics," the Office of the Trade Representative said in a press release.

Tai and Lyubchenko also discussed Ukraine's economic reform initiative, the release said. Tai emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the Ukrainian government, the release added.

President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House later on Monday. Biden was expected to welcome Zelenskyy to the White House on Tuesday for talks on politics, economy and security, but the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital forced a change in plans.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Ukraine Katherine White House From Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

2 hours ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

3 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.