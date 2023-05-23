UrduPoint.com

US Ultimate Goal In Ukraine Conflict Is Destruction Of Russia - Medvedev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:10 PM

US Ultimate Goal in Ukraine Conflict Is Destruction of Russia - Medvedev

The ultimate goal of the United States in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is the destruction of Russia, or at least its containment, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The ultimate goal of the United States in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is the destruction of Russia, or at least its containment, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said.

"The (goal is the) destruction of the Russian Federation. At a minimum, limitation, containment. They are doing the same with respect to China. But the ultimate goal is the destruction of Russia as a country," Medvedev told RT, adding that Moscow "will not allow this."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Same United States

Recent Stories

Borouge expects $400 million in savings from its V ..

Borouge expects $400 million in savings from its Value Enhancement Programme by ..

34 seconds ago
 Sentencing of Russian National Klyushin Scheduled ..

Sentencing of Russian National Klyushin Scheduled for July 19 - Court Hearing

1 minute ago
 AKUH performs first-ever bedside surgery on newbor ..

AKUH performs first-ever bedside surgery on newborn for hernia repair

1 minute ago
 Some Countries Want to Send F-16s to Ukraine to Ge ..

Some Countries Want to Send F-16s to Ukraine to Get New US Equipment - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Russian Court Extends Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gersh ..

Russian Court Extends Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Until August 30

1 minute ago
 LHC orders LDA to develop ToRs for reviewing Lahor ..

LHC orders LDA to develop ToRs for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.