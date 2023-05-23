US Ultimate Goal in Ukraine Conflict Is Destruction of Russia - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The ultimate goal of the United States in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is the destruction of Russia, or at least its containment, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The ultimate goal of the United States in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is the destruction of Russia, or at least its containment, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said.

"The (goal is the) destruction of the Russian Federation. At a minimum, limitation, containment. They are doing the same with respect to China. But the ultimate goal is the destruction of Russia as a country," Medvedev told RT, adding that Moscow "will not allow this."