US, UN Concerned About Reports Of Violence In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:50 AM

US, UN Concerned About Reports of Violence in Myanmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The United Nations and the US State Department have condemned the reported use of force against protesters in Myanmar.

"We are deeply concerned by reports that Burmese security forces have fired on protestors and continue to detain and harass demonstrators and others in Burma [Myanmar]. We stand with the people of Burma," US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the Myanmar Now news outlet, at least two protesters died and several others were injured on Saturday after Myanmar's police used live ammunition during a demonstration in the city of Mandalay.

"I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar. The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable. Everyone has a right to peaceful assembly. I call on all parties to respect election results and return to civilian rule," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the United Kingdom could consider "further action" together with its international partners, with regard to Myanmar.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other top officials who were members of the ruling NLD party were detained and accused of election fraud.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over. The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals affiliated with Myanmar's military.

