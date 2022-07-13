UrduPoint.com

US, UN Seeking Solution To Open Ukraine's Black Sea Ports For Grain Exports - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 10:21 PM

US, UN Seeking Solution to Open Ukraine's Black Sea Ports for Grain Exports - State Dept.

The United States is working closely with the United Nations to find a solution to the issue of reopening Ukraine's ports on the Black Sea in order to facilitate exports of grain and other food items, US Assistant Secretary of State Michele Sison said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The United States is working closely with the United Nations to find a solution to the issue of reopening Ukraine's ports on the Black Sea in order to facilitate exports of grain and other food items, US Assistant Secretary of State Michele Sison said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We are working closely with the UN food agencies, but also with the Humanitarian Affairs part of the UN, Martin Griffiths, the OCHA (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) piece of this, looking for solutions to reopen the Black Sea ports to facilitate those grain and other food exports," Sison said before a US House Subcommittee on International Development, International Organizations and Global Corporate Social Impact.

Sison said he United States is also working together with its partners on efforts to boost the global food supply and to address issues pertaining to fertilizers and fuel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the delegations representing the United Nations, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey met in Istanbul to conduct talks on enabling grain exports.

The collective West has blamed the global food crisis on Russia, accusing Moscow of allegedly blocking Ukrainian grain shipments.

Russia said cargo ships have been unable to leave Black Sea ports due to mines planted by Ukraine's military and has called on Kiev to clear the waters. In addition, Russia has said it had established not one but two safe sear corridors.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that the broken supply chain threatens food insecurity on a global scale.

