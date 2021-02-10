UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UN Special Envoys Meet In Saudi Arabia To Discuss Ending Yemen War - Embassy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:00 PM

US, UN Special Envoys Meet in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Ending Yemen War - Embassy

US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking met with his UN counterpart Martin Griffiths in Saudi Arabia and discussed ending the conflict in Yemen, the US Embassy in Riyadh announced in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking met with his UN counterpart Martin Griffiths in Saudi Arabia and discussed ending the conflict in Yemen, the US Embassy in Riyadh announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Special Envoy Lenderking met UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths today in Riyadh to discuss ending the war in Yemen," the US Embassy said via Twitter.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the United States was stopping all support for the Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen, but would continue to defend Riyadh against other threats. Biden also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts aimed at solving the conflict by peaceful means and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as his special envoy for Yemen.

The United Nations considers Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

World United Nations Twitter Yemen Riyadh United States Saudi Arabia All Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed preside ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renames Emirates Diplomatic Acad ..

2 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns, denounces Houthi attack on ..

2 minutes ago

German Vice Chancellor Urgently Summoned to Bundes ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Told Chief Editors He Offered Macron Russia' ..

2 minutes ago

Younis vows to continue winning momentum in T20I s ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.