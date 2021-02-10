US, UN Special Envoys Meet in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Ending Yemen War - Embassy

US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking met with his UN counterpart Martin Griffiths in Saudi Arabia and discussed ending the conflict in Yemen, the US Embassy in Riyadh announced in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking met with his UN counterpart Martin Griffiths in Saudi Arabia and discussed ending the conflict in Yemen, the US Embassy in Riyadh announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Special Envoy Lenderking met UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths today in Riyadh to discuss ending the war in Yemen," the US Embassy said via Twitter.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the United States was stopping all support for the Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen, but would continue to defend Riyadh against other threats. Biden also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts aimed at solving the conflict by peaceful means and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as his special envoy for Yemen.

The United Nations considers Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance.