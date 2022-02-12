US Unable to Change China, Seeks 'Balance of Influences' - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States understands its limited ability to change China and therefore focuses on seeking a "balance of influences" with Beijing, a senior American official said on Friday.

"We recognize the limitations in our ability to change China, and therefore seek to shape the strategic environment around China by building a balance of influences that advances the future we seek, while blunting Beijing's efforts to frustrate US objectives and those of our partners (in the Indo-Pacific)," the official told a press briefing.

The US continues to identify China as one of the main challenges in the region in view of the latter's increasingly "assertive" actions, the official added.

In January, White House National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said that the US is seeking coexistence with China in the Indo-Pacific and not domination and primacy in the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the region this week for meetings with counterparts from the Quad group, namely India, Japan and Australia.