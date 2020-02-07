UrduPoint.com
US Unable To Comment On Reports Of Freezing Arms Sales To Ukraine - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

US Unable to Comment on Reports of Freezing Arms Sales to Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The US State Department is restricted by law from commenting on reports the administration is holding up military sales to Ukraine, a department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, BuzzFeed news, citing US and Ukraine officials, reported that Washington is withholding $30 million in arms and ammunition sales to Kiev for reasons that are not clear.

"The Department is restricted under the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations from commenting on the status of specific defense trade direct commercial licensing cases," the spokesperson said when asked about the reported freeze on arms sales to Ukraine.

The Democratic-controlled House impeached US President Donald Trump in December for delaying military aid to Ukraine in an effort to press Kiev into probing political rival Joe Biden.

The Republican-majority Senate, however, acquitted Trump of the impeachment charges earlier this week.

According to the report, a Trump administration official said the potential sales are still being evaluated.

The delay may be due to Chinese efforts to purchase Ukrainian aerospace company Motor Sich, the report said citing Ukraine officials. The United States is reportedly trying to block the sale due to national security concerns.

The US State Department is responsible for reviewing and approving military sales to foreign states. The department is required to reject transactions deemed a possible security threat.

