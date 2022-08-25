US Unable to Confirm Where Shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP Coming From- State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States is unable to make any confirmation regarding the ongoing shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) or where it is coming from, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Thursday.

"I am not able at this point to make any confirmation about the shelling (of ZNPP) and where it's coming from," Jenkins said during a press briefing.