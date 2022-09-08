UrduPoint.com

US Unable To Determine Whether Russia, Ukraine Firing On Zaporizhzhia Plant - White House

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 10:05 PM

The United States is unable to tell whether it is Russian or Ukrainian forces striking parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

"We have been nothing but consistent, there shouldn't be fighting around a nuclear power plant," Kirby told reporters. "Can I tell you definitively who's firing on what day and what rounds are landing? I can't."

Ukraine is likely firing on Russian positions at ZNPP, a senior US military official said last month. However, the Ukrainian forces are going "out of their way" not to strike the plant, according to the official.

The situation at ZNPP prompted a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to ensure the safety of the plant and inspect damage.

Inspectors found evidence of shelling at ZNPP and warned against further strikes, noting that they could cause the release of radioactive materials.

Local and regional authorities around Zaporizhzhia attributed shelling to Ukrainian forces, including strikes on ZNPP.

The Biden administration has called for the creation of a demilitarized zone around ZNPP but declined any active role to be played by US forces.

Members of the Russian National Guard are securing ZNPP's perimeter and power station, but combat equipment including counter-battery systems are located "quite far" from the plant, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

