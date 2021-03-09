UrduPoint.com
US Unable To Freeze ICC Palestine Probe Without UN Security Council Resolution - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

The United States will require the UN Security Council resolution to block the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into the war crimes allegedly committed in Palestine, Nidal Jurdi, an international criminal courts barrister, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The United States will require the UN Security Council resolution to block the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into the war crimes allegedly committed in Palestine, Nidal Jurdi, an international criminal courts barrister, told Sputnik.

Last week, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that the investigation would probe crimes perpetrated by the Israel Defense Forces and other armed groups in Palestine, including Gaza and the West Bank territories, since June 13, 2014. The announcement was met with praise by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas alike, while prompting outrage in Israel, with the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, decrying it as "undiluted antisemitism."

"It [the US] can seek a positive Security Council resolution of 9 out of 15 to freeze the ICC investigation for only 12 months, subject to another SC resolution if the investigation will impose a hurdle for 'achieving peace and security.' This is very difficult to achieve... Enforcement is the most difficult part, as it depends on state cooperation, and Israel cooperation is not guaranteed," Jurdi said.

The barrister went on to say that US President Joe Biden was unlikely to undertake any actions to block the probe.

"I think the Biden administration claims that its foreign policy is dictated by human rights and international law, so it's hard for it to go far against the ICC," Jurdi said.

Reaffirming his administration's dedication to human rights as a cornerstone of its foreign policy in his speech at the Munich Security Conference last month, Biden's recent denouncement of the ICC decision led to many questions raised on the extent of Washington's rights-based approach.

"This will make them look like 'rogue state' vis-a-vis 123 states that constitute the state parties of the ICC and the international public opinion. It's difficult for them to go far with that," the lawyer added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris both condemned the ICC's investigation shortly after its announcement last Wednesday in a show of solidarity with Israel, whose prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, pledged to undertake action to have the decision repealed.

