US Unaware If Russia Made Final Decision to 'Invade' Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is unaware if Russia has made the final decision to advance on Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday, while announcing additional US troop deployments to Europe.

"We don't know if Russia made the final decision to invade Ukraine... (yet) Russia clearly has the capability to invade Ukraine," Kirby told a briefing.