UrduPoint.com

US Unaware If Russia Made Final Decision To 'Invade' Ukraine - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

US Unaware If Russia Made Final Decision to 'Invade' Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States is unaware if Russia has made the final decision to advance on Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday, while announcing additional US troop deployments to Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is unaware if Russia has made the final decision to advance on Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday, while announcing additional US troop deployments to Europe.

"We don't know if Russia made the final decision to invade Ukraine... (yet) Russia clearly has the capability to invade Ukraine," Kirby told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Pentagon United States

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Moving Extra 2,000 Troops From US to ..

Pentagon Says Moving Extra 2,000 Troops From US to Europe in Next Few Days

7 minutes ago
 PGNiG Says Received Gazprom's Lawsuit Demanding Di ..

PGNiG Says Received Gazprom's Lawsuit Demanding Dividends on EuRoPol Gaz's Profi ..

8 minutes ago
 Additional US Troops in Europe Not to Fight But En ..

Additional US Troops in Europe Not to Fight But Ensure Defense of NATO Allies - ..

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir Day will be observed on Feb 5 in Larkana

Kashmir Day will be observed on Feb 5 in Larkana

8 minutes ago
 Bilal bags three, Abubakar two titles in National ..

Bilal bags three, Abubakar two titles in National Junior Tennis

8 minutes ago
 Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Respon ..

Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Response to Security Proposals - Ant ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>