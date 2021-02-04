UrduPoint.com
US Under Biden To Pursue 'Firmer, More Effective' Policies On Russia - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

The Joe Biden administration believes it can pursue a firmer and more effective line against Russia imposing costs and consequences that would deter it, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Joe Biden administration believes it can pursue a firmer and more effective line against Russia imposing costs and consequences that would deter it, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"Unlike the previous administration, we will be taking steps to hold Russia accountable for the range of malign activities that it has undertaken. That includes interfering in America's democracy, it includes the poisoning of citizens on European soil with chemical weapons, it includes the types of hacks and breaches that you have just referred to and many other things as well," Sullivan said during a White House briefing.

Russia has repeatedly denied all the allegations.

