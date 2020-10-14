US Under Secretary Discusses Moldova November Election With President Dodon - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale has discussed the upcoming presidential election in Moldova with incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday.

"In separate calls, Under Secretary Hale noted the importance of a free and fair electoral process that respects the will of the Moldovan people, including a level playing field for all candidates, the elimination of illegal foreign support for political campaigns, and unbiased access to mass media in accordance with Moldova's laws," Ortagus said.

"He highlighted US support for robust election observation, including long-term observers from the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights."

Moldova has scheduled to hold a presidential election on November 1. Dodon and Sandu are among the eight candidates in the presidential race.