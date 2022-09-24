US Under Secretary for Arms Control to Attend IAEA Conference in Vienna

Bonnie Jenkins, the US under secretary of state for arms control, will travel to Vienna next week to attend a conference held by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, the Department of State said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Bonnie Jenkins, the US under secretary of state for arms control, will travel to Vienna next week to attend a conference held by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, the Department of State said Saturday.

"Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Vienna, Austria on September 25-28 to attend the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the statement read.

Jenkins will hold bilateral meetings with other participants and attend outreach engagements on nuclear-related issues in a show of US support for nuclear nonproliferation.

She will also "reiterate U.S. steadfast support of Ukraine, continue to support the IAEA's efforts in Ukraine, and promote civil-nuclear partnerships and the peaceful uses of nuclear technology," the State Department said.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will lead the US delegation. She will be accompanied at the conference by US Department of Energy's Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Jill Hruby and US Ambassador at UN Vienna Office Laura Holgate.