US Under Secretary Hale to Visit Lebanon August 13-15, Stress Need for Reform - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale will visit Lebanon this week to express condolences and stress the urgent need for sweeping reforms in the aftermath an explosion in Beirut that killed more than 170 people, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale will travel to Lebanon August 13-15," the release said. "In meetings with political leaders, civil society, and youth, Under Secretary Hale will stress the urgent need to embrace fundamental economic, financial, and governance reform, ending endemic corruption, bringing accountability and transparency, and introducing widespread state control through functioning institutions."