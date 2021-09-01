US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his hotel in Washington ahead of his meeting with Joe Biden at the White House later in the day, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene on Wednesday

Nuland arrived at the Hay Adams hotel in downtown Washington, DC at about 8:20 a.m. local time and emerged from the building approximately an hour later.

"We're gonna have a great day today," Nuland told reporters before getting into a car and leaving the premises.

The State Department did not mention Nuland's meeting with Zelenskyy on its public schedule for Wednesday, nor did they respond to Sputnik's request for comment regarding the meeting.

Ukrainian President Zelensky is in Washington DC this week and is expected to attend at least eight meetings with senior US officials, including Biden, who he is due to meet at 2:00 p.m. local time, according to the White House schedule.