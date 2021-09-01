UrduPoint.com

US Under Secretary Nuland Meets Ukraine's Zelensky Ahead Of His Meeting With Biden

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:38 PM

US Under Secretary Nuland Meets Ukraine's Zelensky Ahead of His Meeting With Biden

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his hotel in Washington ahead of his meeting with Joe Biden at the White House later in the day, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his hotel in Washington ahead of his meeting with Joe Biden at the White House later in the day, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene on Wednesday.

Nuland arrived at the Hay Adams hotel in downtown Washington, DC at about 8:20 a.m. local time and emerged from the building approximately an hour later.

"We're gonna have a great day today," Nuland told reporters before getting into a car and leaving the premises.

The State Department did not mention Nuland's meeting with Zelenskyy on its public schedule for Wednesday, nor did they respond to Sputnik's request for comment regarding the meeting.

Ukrainian President Zelensky is in Washington DC this week and is expected to attend at least eight meetings with senior US officials, including Biden, who he is due to meet at 2:00 p.m. local time, according to the White House schedule.

Related Topics

Washington White House Hotel Car Victoria From P

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago
 Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent ..

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

2 hours ago
 Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

2 hours ago
 IT Minister chairs meeting of PM's Taskforce on IT ..

IT Minister chairs meeting of PM's Taskforce on IT & Telecom

2 minutes ago
 NASA Begins Testing All-Electric Aircraft Designed ..

NASA Begins Testing All-Electric Aircraft Designed For Flying Taxi Service

2 minutes ago
 No reconciliation with Calibri Queen, corrupt lead ..

No reconciliation with Calibri Queen, corrupt leaders: Dr Gill

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.