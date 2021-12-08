US Under Secretary Nuland Says 'Concerning' That Lukashenko Changed Stance on Crimea

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday that it was concerning to see Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko change his stance on Crimea.

"It was particularly concerning to see President Lukashenko make a change in his own posture with regard to a Crimea," Nuland said in a congressional hearing.