US Under Secretary Nuland Will Travel To Brussels To Follow Up On Summits With Putin, NATO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Under Secretary Nuland Will Travel to Brussels to Follow Up on Summits With Putin, NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will be in Brussels June 17-18 to meet with allies to follow up on the recent EU, NATO summits as well as on President Joe Biden's meeting with his Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss common foreign policy issues, the Department of State said on Wednesday.

"Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to Brussels June 17-18 to follow up with our Allies and partners on the NATO and U.S.-EU summits and the President's meeting with Russian President Putin," the Department said in a release. "Under Secretary Nuland will meet with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and members of the North Atlantic Council.  The Under Secretary will also meet with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino to highlight U.S.-EU cooperation on a wide range of issues, including tackling complex foreign policy challenges."

More Stories From World

